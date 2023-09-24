TFCA Programme Officer (Grade: D1)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position in the International Conservation Affairs Division. The incumbents will report to the National TFCA Coordinator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in facilitating the formulation and signing of formal agreements such as MoUs and Treaties, for the establishment of TFCAs.
- Communication and Information sharing which involves organizing and attending workshops, liasing with consultants in TFCA projects and drafting reports on TFCA initiatives.
- Facilitates the involvement of the National Museums and Monuments in the interpreting and marketing of cultural heritage resources.
- Recommends for procurement of resources for effective management of the TFCA programme.
- Assists the TFCA Coordinator in carrying out the human resources function within the TFCA Unit.
- Assists in the TFCA Coordinator in the preparation, implementation and monitoring of the budgets.
- Assists in facilitating the inclusion of TFCA issues at shows and exhibitions to raise awareness, popularize them as well secure stakeholder buy-in through shows and exhibitions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Conservation related studies, Tourism, Development Studies, Social Science, Business Administration or equivalent studies.
- Experience in working with communities is an added advantage.
- Good communication skills- written and oral.
- Good analytical skill.
- Computer literacy.
- A clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications, and proof of qualifications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section.
Deadline: 29 September 2023
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw