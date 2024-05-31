The Executive Officer For Social Services Grade 10 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Executive Officer for Social Services is responsible for managing and overseeing health, education, housing, NGO coordination, and WASH activities within the district. This person reports to the Chief Executive Officer, produces relevant reports, and implements social services plans and projects. They also manage Council housing systems and allocate stands to applicants on waiting lists.

Duties and Responsibilities

Produce relevant reports to the Chief Executive Officer and relevant committee of Council.

Formulate and implement Social Services, plans and projects.

Manage health and education services in the District.

Develop, maintain and manage Council housing system.

Coordinate activities of Non-Governmental Organizations in the District.

Allocate stands to applicants on waiting lists in line with Council policy.

Manage WASH activities in the District.

Qualifications and Experience

A first Degree in any Social Science from a recognized institution.

At least 3 years relevant experience in middle management in a similar role.

Knowledge of the Health and Education Acts an advantage.

Hands on experience in a local authority set-up a distinct advantage.

Knowledge of any housing module essential.

Knowledge of WASH activities is an added advantage.

At least thirty (30) years old.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence an added advantage.

A clean record of service within the local government/public service sector.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked “Executive Officer for Social Services” supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned on or before the 5th of June 2024 or alternatively through the post. Please note that candidates who have already applied for this position in response to our previous advertisement need not submit another application, as their candidacy will be considered based on their initial submission.

The Chief Executive Officer