Theater Matron (Harare)
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Job Description
Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee the running of the theatre and theatre team and maintain compliance with protocols.
Qualifications and Experience
- OTN Diploma.
- At least 10 years of experience working in the theatre.
Other
How to Apply
Interested Candidates should send their CVs to: recruitment@corp24med.com
Deadline: 30 January 2025
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.
