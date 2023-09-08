Tied Sales Manager (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is responsible for the development of distribution strategy in order meet sales targets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Recruits, develops and trains an effective sales team that is able to attain the Company’s production targets.
- Ensures the articulation of the Company’s desired image and handles all queries received at the Branch office.
- Produces weekly, monthly and ad hoc reports on production and operational issues.
- Manages the Branch by maintaining high standards in terms of sales, productivity levels and customer care.
- Advises clients on the investment products within the Old Mutual Group of companies and assists them in making the right choices.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Business Studies Honours: Marketing And Business Management (Required).
- Skills: Communication, Distribution Strategies, Ethics, Managing Sales Teams, Organizing, Performance Driven, Proactive Approach, Sales, Sales Objectives, Stress Management, Working Independently.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Tied-Sales-Manager_JR-44515?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 04 September 2023
