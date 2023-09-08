Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Tied Sales Manager (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Sep. 04, 2023
Job Description

This role is responsible for the development of distribution strategy in order meet sales targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Recruits, develops and trains an effective sales team that is able to attain the Company’s production targets.
  • Ensures the articulation of the Company’s desired image and handles all queries received at the Branch office.
  • Produces weekly, monthly and ad hoc reports on production and operational issues.
  • Manages the Branch by maintaining high standards in terms of sales, productivity levels and customer care.
  • Advises clients on the investment products within the Old Mutual Group of companies and assists them in making the right choices. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Business Studies Honours: Marketing And Business Management (Required).
  • Skills: Communication, Distribution Strategies, Ethics, Managing Sales Teams, Organizing, Performance Driven, Proactive Approach, Sales, Sales Objectives, Stress Management, Working Independently.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Tied-Sales-Manager_JR-44515?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 04 September 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

