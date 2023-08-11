Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Tilers x5
Job Description
Karo Platinum Private Limited, is establishing a large scale vertical intergrated Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) mining and value addition complex, located in Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The project is based on proven technologies and industry best practices.
Tensor Construction, contracted by Karo Platinum for Civil Engineering is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 10 years experience in construction with strong knowledge in tilling.
- At least 5 years experience in construction or mining environments.
- Knowledge of the Mining Health and Safety regulations.
Other
How to Apply
Application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of professional qualifications to be sent to: hrvacancy@karomining.com referencing the position applied for as the subject of your email.
NB: Note that under no circumstance will Karo Platinum make you pay for employment
Deadline: 11 August 2023
Karo Platinum
Karo Platinum, an indirect subsidiary of Karo Holdings, applied for and was awarded PGM rights under a Special Grant under the Zimbabwe Mines and Minerals Act, covering an area of 23 903 ha. The licence area is situated on the Great Dyke in the Mashonaland West District of Zimbabwe.