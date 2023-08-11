Job Description

Karo Platinum Private Limited, is establishing a large scale vertical intergrated Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) mining and value addition complex, located in Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The project is based on proven technologies and industry best practices.

Tensor Construction, contracted by Karo Platinum for Civil Engineering is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 10 years experience in construction with strong knowledge in tilling.

At least 5 years experience in construction or mining environments.

Knowledge of the Mining Health and Safety regulations.

Other

How to Apply

Application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of professional qualifications to be sent to: hrvacancy@karomining.com referencing the position applied for as the subject of your email.