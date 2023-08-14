Pindula|Search Pindula
Till Operator For Liquor Shop x3 (Harare)

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Sep. 25, 2023
Job Description

Serving Customers in a Liquor Shop.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Issue change, receipts, refunds, or tickets.
  • Redeem Vouchers and coupons.
  • Count money in cash drawers at the beginning and end of shifts to ensure that amounts are correct and that there is adequate change.
  • Make sales referrals, cross-sell products and introduce new ones.
  • Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information.
  • Bag items carefully.
  • Greet customers when entering or leaving establishment.
  • Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas.
  • Keep reports of transactions.
  • Process returns and check to see if items are damaged.
  • Answer customers' questions and get a manager if answer doesn't solve the issue.
  • Bag, box or wrap packages.
  • Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction.
  • Help customers with the buying process.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 O'levels including English and Maths.
  • Till Operating Course.
  • Knowledge of Computers.
  • At least 2 years relevant experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

