Till Operator For Liquor Shop x3 (Harare)

Job Description

Serving Customers in a Liquor Shop.

Duties and Responsibilities

Issue change, receipts, refunds, or tickets.

Redeem Vouchers and coupons.

Count money in cash drawers at the beginning and end of shifts to ensure that amounts are correct and that there is adequate change.

Make sales referrals, cross-sell products and introduce new ones.

Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information.

Bag items carefully.

Greet customers when entering or leaving establishment.

Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas.

Keep reports of transactions.

Process returns and check to see if items are damaged.

Answer customers' questions and get a manager if answer doesn't solve the issue.

Bag, box or wrap packages.

Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction.

Help customers with the buying process.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O'levels including English and Maths.

Till Operating Course.

Knowledge of Computers.

At least 2 years relevant experience is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023