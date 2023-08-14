Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Till Operator For Liquor Shop x3 (Harare)
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Job Description
Serving Customers in a Liquor Shop.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Issue change, receipts, refunds, or tickets.
- Redeem Vouchers and coupons.
- Count money in cash drawers at the beginning and end of shifts to ensure that amounts are correct and that there is adequate change.
- Make sales referrals, cross-sell products and introduce new ones.
- Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information.
- Bag items carefully.
- Greet customers when entering or leaving establishment.
- Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas.
- Keep reports of transactions.
- Process returns and check to see if items are damaged.
- Answer customers' questions and get a manager if answer doesn't solve the issue.
- Bag, box or wrap packages.
- Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction.
- Help customers with the buying process.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O'levels including English and Maths.
- Till Operating Course.
- Knowledge of Computers.
- At least 2 years relevant experience is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com
Deadline: 25 September 2023
A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.
