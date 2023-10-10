Till Operators x5

Job Description

STUDENT AFFAIRS DIVISION-INTERNAL ADVERTISEMENTP

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving payments and issuing receipts.

Managing transactions with customers using cash registers.

Resolving customer complaints guiding them and providing relevant information.

Maintaining clean and tidy checkout areas.

Making sure that banking is done without shortfalls.

Reporting of inefficiency of machines in time.

Completing cash ledger book.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at five (5) O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics or Accounts.

Applicants should possess at least 3 years’ experience as Till Operator and must be familiar with cash registers.

Candidates should have good communication skills, management skills and administrative skills and interpersonal skills.

Candidates are required to be accurate with figures.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: