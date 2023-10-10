Till Operators x5
Job Description
STUDENT AFFAIRS DIVISION-INTERNAL ADVERTISEMENTP
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving payments and issuing receipts.
- Managing transactions with customers using cash registers.
- Resolving customer complaints guiding them and providing relevant information.
- Maintaining clean and tidy checkout areas.
- Making sure that banking is done without shortfalls.
- Reporting of inefficiency of machines in time.
- Completing cash ledger book.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at five (5) O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics or Accounts.
- Applicants should possess at least 3 years’ experience as Till Operator and must be familiar with cash registers.
- Candidates should have good communication skills, management skills and administrative skills and interpersonal skills.
- Candidates are required to be accurate with figures.
Other
How to Apply
Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:
Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology
Private Bag 7724
CHINHOYI
Telephone No: - 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Applications and their attachments should be sent through (scanned as a single file in PDF) email to: hr@cut.ac.zw
Applicant who does not comply with the requirement will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to short-listed candidates ONLY.
Deadline: 13 October 2023
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.