Tillage Service Consultant (Harare)
Job Description
THE Zimbabwe Farmers' Union (ZFU) is the largest farmers’ interest organization in Zimbabwe, and it represents over a million farming households. The Union draws its membership from the following sub sectors; communal, resettlement, small-scale commercial, peri-urban plot holders, emergent and large-scale commercial farmers. ZFU responds to farmers needs through development of demand driven member services.
The Tillage Services Consultant is key in fulfilling ZFU Union’s mandate. She/he is the technical advisor to the Union’s Tillage Services program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The day to day running of the tillage services program.
- Tillage services program marketing and monitoring.
- Preparation and submission of weekly financial and narrative reports.
- Planning activities for tillage tractor drivers, mentoring and monitoring them.
- Performing or facilitating regular maintenance and inspections of tractors and other farm implements.
- Performing of any other related duties as assigned by the supervisor/ Tillage services committee.
Qualifications and Experience
- The Applicant should have a minimum 5 “O” Levels and Previous hands-on farming experience and technical knowledge.
Skills:
- Basic machinery maintenance.
- Supervisory skills and management ability.
- Numerical aptitude.
- Full driving licence (at least class 3).
- Marketing skills.
Other
How to Apply
Please submit a Curriculum Vitae and Applicant letter to the attention of Human Resources. All applications must be sent by email to: hr@zfu.org.zw
NB: Ensure your email subject clearly reads the position being applied for.
Deadline: 10 August 2023
