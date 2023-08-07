Tillage Service Consultant (Harare)

Job Description

THE Zimbabwe Farmers' Union (ZFU) is the largest farmers’ interest organization in Zimbabwe, and it represents over a million farming households. The Union draws its membership from the following sub sectors; communal, resettlement, small-scale commercial, peri-urban plot holders, emergent and large-scale commercial farmers. ZFU responds to farmers needs through development of demand driven member services.

The Tillage Services Consultant is key in fulfilling ZFU Union’s mandate. She/he is the technical advisor to the Union’s Tillage Services program.

Duties and Responsibilities

The day to day running of the tillage services program.

Tillage services program marketing and monitoring.

Preparation and submission of weekly financial and narrative reports.

Planning activities for tillage tractor drivers, mentoring and monitoring them.

Performing or facilitating regular maintenance and inspections of tractors and other farm implements.

Performing of any other related duties as assigned by the supervisor/ Tillage services committee.

Qualifications and Experience

The Applicant should have a minimum 5 “O” Levels and Previous hands-on farming experience and technical knowledge.

Skills: