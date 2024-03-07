Time Keeper (Chipinge)

Job Description

The incumbent will be accountable for supporting the HR Department in making sure that employees' time, off days and leave are accurately processed.

Duties and Responsibilities

Record employees in the daily attendance register.

Calculate hours worked for all Harvesting department employees’.

Receive and induct all harvesting new engagements on clocking proceedings.

Captures leave and off days for all employees’.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.

Computer literacy in MS Office.

High degree of confidentiality.

Good communication and strong coordination skills.

Honest and trustworthy.

A team player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to:

Agric HR Harvesting Office or WhatsApp 0785013003 or