Time Keeper (Chipinge)
Job Description
The incumbent will be accountable for supporting the HR Department in making sure that employees' time, off days and leave are accurately processed.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Record employees in the daily attendance register.
- Calculate hours worked for all Harvesting department employees’.
- Receive and induct all harvesting new engagements on clocking proceedings.
- Captures leave and off days for all employees’.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.
- Computer literacy in MS Office.
- High degree of confidentiality.
- Good communication and strong coordination skills.
- Honest and trustworthy.
- A team player.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to:
Agric HR Harvesting Office or WhatsApp 0785013003 or
Email: allen.matienga@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 02 March 2024
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.