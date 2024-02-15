Tinter (Bulawayo)
Nash Paints
Job Description
The job holder is responsible for bringing in new and innovative ideas to the colour matching or tinting department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Mixes pigments or base colours with paints, enamels, or lacquers to match standards or sample colours, following formulas and standard colour samples.
- Pours pigments or base colours from containers and dumps specified amounts into tank to colour basic product.
- Smears sample of batch on glass or paper, using spatula or brush, and compares sample with standard colour, using colorimeter.
- Repeats operation to attain specified shade.
- May add materials to thin batch.
- May weigh sample and calculate weight per gallon.
- May determine specific gravity, using hydrometer.
- May test for viscosity, using viscometer.
- Make tinting formulas.
- Departmental janitorial duties.
- Upkeep of the spray gun and equipment, management of replacement parts and tools for the spray gun and equipment.
- Ensure orders on invoices are done in time to avoid customer complaints and delays.
- Ensure our customer’s unique needs when it comes to colour are met.
- Ensure the tinting room is clean and is in order.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in colour matching or any other equivalent qualifications in the field.
- One year of experience in the field.
- Driver’s license will be an advantage.
- Strong communication and interaction skills.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Learning orientation.
- Time management.
- Concentration is greatly required.
Other
How to Apply
Drop your CV in person at: Nash Paints Bulawayo Main Branch (144A Beverly Building 14th & JMN Nkomo Street) between 1000 - 1100 hours.
Deadline: 16 February 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Nash Paints
Browse Jobs
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.