Tinter (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The job holder is responsible for bringing in new and innovative ideas to the colour matching or tinting department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Mixes pigments or base colours with paints, enamels, or lacquers to match standards or sample colours, following formulas and standard colour samples.

Pours pigments or base colours from containers and dumps specified amounts into tank to colour basic product.

Smears sample of batch on glass or paper, using spatula or brush, and compares sample with standard colour, using colorimeter.

Repeats operation to attain specified shade.

May add materials to thin batch.

May weigh sample and calculate weight per gallon.

May determine specific gravity, using hydrometer.

May test for viscosity, using viscometer.

Make tinting formulas.

Departmental janitorial duties.

Upkeep of the spray gun and equipment, management of replacement parts and tools for the spray gun and equipment.

Ensure orders on invoices are done in time to avoid customer complaints and delays.

Ensure our customer’s unique needs when it comes to colour are met.

Ensure the tinting room is clean and is in order.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in colour matching or any other equivalent qualifications in the field.

One year of experience in the field.

Driver’s license will be an advantage.

Strong communication and interaction skills.

Excellent organizational skills.

Learning orientation.

Time management.

Concentration is greatly required.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV in person at: Nash Paints Bulawayo Main Branch (144A Beverly Building 14th & JMN Nkomo Street) between 1000 - 1100 hours.

Deadline: 16 February 2024