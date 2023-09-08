Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Zimasco

Tipper Truck Driver x3 (Shurugwi)

Zimasco
Sep. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individualsto fill the vacant post of Class 2 Driver on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Daily checks of assigned vehicles or equipment as per vehicle check sheet.
  • Driving company vehicles/ equipment, as and when requested.
  • Reporting any defects of company vehicles/ equipment to the supervisor for repairs to be carried out.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics & English.
  •  Class 2 Drivers’ License
  •  Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
  •  At least 5 years’ experience in driving Tipper Trucks, heavy vehicles and related equipment.
  •  Possession of a Class 1 Drivers’ license will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Human Resources Officer

Re: “TIPPER TRUCK DRIVER”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

SHURUGWI

OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 14 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimasco

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)

Driver (Mberengwa & Gokwe South)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Class 2 Drivers x2 (Bulawayo & Gweru)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Class 1 Drivers x3 (Zvishavane & Gweru)

Deadline:
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Heavy Duty Driver (Masvingo)

Deadline:
Panmart
Panmart

Delivery Driver: Class 2 Driver (Mutare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback