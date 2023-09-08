Tipper Truck Driver x3 (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individualsto fill the vacant post of Class 2 Driver on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Daily checks of assigned vehicles or equipment as per vehicle check sheet.

Driving company vehicles/ equipment, as and when requested.

Reporting any defects of company vehicles/ equipment to the supervisor for repairs to be carried out.

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics & English.

 Class 2 Drivers’ License

 Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

 At least 5 years’ experience in driving Tipper Trucks, heavy vehicles and related equipment.

 Possession of a Class 1 Drivers’ license will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: