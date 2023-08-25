TLB Operator x3 (Hwange)

Job Description

We are currently seeking for TLB Operators with great communication skills, excellent team players who are highly safety conscious and self-motivated. These individuals will be responsible to operate the TLB effectively and safely to ensure high productivity as well as to appreciate the machine’s maintenance and optimum working parameters while enforcing adherence to all company safety and quality standards including SOPs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring effective operation of the equipment.

Report any fault/ damage/ problem with the TLB.

Ensuring compliance to the mine’s standards and procedures.

Carrying out duties assigned by the supervisor from time to time.

Ensuring effective two-way communications to maintain the equipment as well as during operation.

Identifying any unexpected problems that could require higher level technical support to and advise supervisor.

Ensuring that the TLB is maintained according to set standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 1 ‘O’ Level.

Minimum 1 year experience operating the TLB.

Competence certification as a mobile equipment operator.

Medically Fit.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw

NB: Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.