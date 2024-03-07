Tobacco Classifiers (Fixed Term Contract) x4

Excellent report writing skills.

High level of maturity and responsibility.

Trustworthy.

An eye for detail.

Good critical, analytical, and investigative skills.

Good interpersonal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

INTERESTED? Submit an application letter, copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@ttimb.cozw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, CONTRACT TOBACCO CLASSIFIER.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of candidate.

Deadline: 06 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message