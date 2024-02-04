Tobacco Classifiers x7

Excellent report writing skills.

High level of maturity and responsibility.

Trustworthy.

An eye for detail.

Good critical, analytical, and investigative skills.

A highly organised, task oriented and analytical character.

Good interpersonal communication skills.

Teamwork and cooperation.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "CONTRACT TOBACCO CLASSIFIER"

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.

Deadline: 04 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message