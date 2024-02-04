Tobacco Classifiers x7
Job Description
The above-mentioned fixed term contract vacancies have arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in the positions. The successful candidates will be based at TIMB Head Office & Regional Offices.
Reports To: Sales Supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Awarding correct tobacco grades to all tobacco that is offered for sale ahead of the selling line.
- Dealing decisively with all cases of improper and suspicious tobacco presentation.
- Positively identifying any storage pests and symptoms of infestations on bales offered for sale.
- Correctly grading collected crop assessment samples.
- Periodically checking the accuracy of tobacco weighing scales.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma/ Degree in Agriculture or equivalent from a recognised institution.
- At least 3 years Certificate of competence in Tobacco Classification from TIMB.
- A minimum of 2 years of Tobacco Classification experience.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Excellent report writing skills.
- High level of maturity and responsibility.
- Trustworthy.
- An eye for detail.
- Good critical, analytical, and investigative skills.
- A highly organised, task oriented and analytical character.
- Good interpersonal communication skills.
- Teamwork and cooperation.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "CONTRACT TOBACCO CLASSIFIER"
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 04 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.