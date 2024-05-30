Toolmaker (Bulawayo)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
Producing toolage to specified dimensional and finish standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Timeous delivery of production toolage requirements and timeously executing external customer orders.
- Ensuring toolage is produced to specified dimensional and finish standards.
- Ensuring correct materials identification and proper storage.
- Ensuring optimum consumables usage especially tool steels, oils, cutting tools, grinding stones, etc.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class One Journeyman Certificate in Tool Jig and Die Making.
- At least one year post qualification experience.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their CVs and academic certificates to: recruitment@shepcobma.co.zw or hand deliver their documents and CVs at: Number 9 Dunlop Road, Belmont
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Browse Jobs
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
Related Jobs
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Works and Estates Department Projects Officer
Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Works and Estates Department Maintenance Officer
Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Director, Works and Estates
Deadline: