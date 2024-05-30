Toolmaker (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Producing toolage to specified dimensional and finish standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Timeous delivery of production toolage requirements and timeously executing external customer orders.

Ensuring toolage is produced to specified dimensional and finish standards.

Ensuring correct materials identification and proper storage.

Ensuring optimum consumables usage especially tool steels, oils, cutting tools, grinding stones, etc.

Qualifications and Experience

Class One Journeyman Certificate in Tool Jig and Die Making.

At least one year post qualification experience.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their CVs and academic certificates to: recruitment@shepcobma.co.zw or hand deliver their documents and CVs at: Number 9 Dunlop Road, Belmont