Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Toolmaker (Bulawayo)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
May. 28, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Producing toolage to specified dimensional and finish standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Timeous delivery of production toolage requirements and timeously executing external customer orders.
  • Ensuring toolage is produced to specified dimensional and finish standards.
  • Ensuring correct materials identification and proper storage.
  • Ensuring optimum consumables usage especially tool steels, oils, cutting tools, grinding stones, etc.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class One Journeyman Certificate in Tool Jig and Die Making.
  • At least one year post qualification experience.
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their CVs and academic certificates to: recruitment@shepcobma.co.zw or hand deliver their documents and CVs at: Number 9 Dunlop Road, Belmont

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Works and Estates Department Projects Officer

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Works and Estates Department Maintenance Officer

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Director, Works and Estates

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback