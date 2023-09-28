TOPP Trainee (Harare)
Job Description
CBZ Holdings is opening its doors to yet another group of trainees into the CBZ Young Leaders Academy. Through this academy under the Training Out of Public Practise (TOPP) program in association with ICAZ, Chartered Accountant trainees can look forward to gaining experience in all of the Finance and Audit Units within the Group. With the availability of this rotational three-year program, trainees will get the chance to shape their careers the right way.
If you are ready to be our next partner and meet the requirements below, then take a chance on this opportunity!
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with a 2.1 pass and above.
- Pass of B or better in A'Level Accounting.
NB: Applicants should be committed to becoming Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. If you wish to be considered for this career opportunity please send your detailed CV and proof of qualifications to: careers@cbz.co.zw (CV and Transcript to be attached as one document).
Deadline: 09 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
CBZ Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.