Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
CBZ Bank Limited

TOPP Trainee (Harare)

CBZ Bank Limited
Oct. 09, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

CBZ Holdings is opening its doors to yet another group of trainees into the CBZ Young Leaders Academy. Through this academy under the Training Out of Public Practise (TOPP) program in association with ICAZ, Chartered Accountant trainees can look forward to gaining experience in all of the Finance and Audit Units within the Group. With the availability of this rotational three-year program, trainees will get the chance to shape their careers the right way.

If you are ready to be our next partner and meet the requirements below, then take a chance on this opportunity!

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with a 2.1 pass and above.
  • Pass of B or better in A'Level Accounting.

NB: Applicants should be committed to becoming Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. If you wish to be considered for this career opportunity please send your detailed CV and proof of qualifications to: careers@cbz.co.zw (CV and Transcript to be attached as one document).

Deadline: 09 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CBZ Bank Limited

CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Africa AHEAD
Africa AHEAD

Communications Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

Administrative Trainees x5 (Lupane)

Deadline:
Lupane State University (LSU)
Lupane State University (LSU)

Graduate Trainee: Software Developer

Deadline:
Lupane State University (LSU)
Lupane State University (LSU)

Graduate Trainees x4

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Retail Graduate Trainees (Harare, Mutare, Masvingo & Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback