TOPP Trainee (Harare)

CBZ Holdings is opening its doors to yet another group of trainees into the CBZ Young Leaders Academy. Through this academy under the Training Out of Public Practise (TOPP) program in association with ICAZ, Chartered Accountant trainees can look forward to gaining experience in all of the Finance and Audit Units within the Group. With the availability of this rotational three-year program, trainees will get the chance to shape their careers the right way.

If you are ready to be our next partner and meet the requirements below, then take a chance on this opportunity!

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with a 2.1 pass and above.

Pass of B or better in A'Level Accounting.

NB: Applicants should be committed to becoming Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe.