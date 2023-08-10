Zimbabwe Elections 2023
TOPP Trainee (Harare)
Job Description
If you are looking to join a well-respected food manufacturer premised on strong values of hard work, teamwork, resilience, and results driven, then this is your perfect opportunity!
Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the TOPP Trainee vacancy that has arisen in our Stockfeeds Business Unit.
As the TOPP Trainee, you will be tasked to prepare accurate accounting reports, accounting administration and reconciliations in line with Finance policies and procedures.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Accounting administration.
- Financial management and reporting.
- Inventory administration and reconciliation.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 1 years’ experience, coupled with a Bsc. Hons. in Finance/Accounting (with at least an upper 2nd class), plus:
- The passion to deliver and meet targets.
- The drive for growth, innovation, and teamwork.
- The zeal to provide guidance and share acquired knowledge with subordinates
Other
How to Apply
In return, National Foods offers you an exciting and evolving environment where your performance will be quickly recognized, and rewarded.
If you are seeking to build a career within a reputable organisation where you will form part of solid and supportive leadership team, please submit your CV to: recruitment@natfood.co.zw
Deadline: 18 August 2023
