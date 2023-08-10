TOPP Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

If you are looking to join a well-respected food manufacturer premised on strong values of hard work, teamwork, resilience, and results driven, then this is your perfect opportunity!

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the TOPP Trainee vacancy that has arisen in our Stockfeeds Business Unit.

As the TOPP Trainee, you will be tasked to prepare accurate accounting reports, accounting administration and reconciliations in line with Finance policies and procedures.