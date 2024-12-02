TOPP Trainee (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons who desire to embark on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) TOPP programme.
The Programme
- The duration of the programme is three years.
- Successful candidates will be required to register with ICAZ to commence their professional studies.
- The successful candidates will assume a floating position and the ICAZ competency framework will be used to train students in different areas within the Old Mutual Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Accountancy: Accountancy (Required).
- Skills: Accelerating Change, Business, Data Query, Detail-Oriented, Excellent organizational, planning and prioritizing skills, Microsoft Excel, MS Office Skills, Processing, Professional Ethics
The ideal candidate should:
- Be prepared to remain within the Old Mutual Group for the duration of the training period.
- Have a clear understanding of accounting principles and concepts.
- Be registered for ZCTA with CAA Academy/Part of Full ZCTA or Initial Test of Competence (ITC).
Personal attributes:
- Be detail conscious, self-managing and highly conscientious.
- Confident, dynamic and self-motivated with a strong work ethic.
- Team oriented, open minded and willing to learn.
- Be organized and thorough.
- Willing to live the Old Mutual values.
Other
