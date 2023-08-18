Town Board Administrator (Grade: 10)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

To coordinate the day to day functions of the Town Board.

Coordinate Town Board Meetings.

To provide services (planning, Roads, Building, refuse and water and solid waste management etc).

To supervise Junior Staff.

To Manage Town Board Assets.

To report to the Chief Executive Officer.

Producing Town Board Monthly, quartely and annual reports.

Budget formulation.

Any other duties delegated by the Chief Executive Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

The incumbent must possess at least a relevant first degree in local Government, Public Administration, Human Resources, Social Science, and Administration

The incumbent must be at least 35 years of age and above

At least 3 years post graduate experience in middle management in Government fraternity

A clean criminal record

Clean Class 4 Driver’s license a must

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their applications with a detailed Curriculum Vitae inclusive of two contactable references and attach certified copies of academic qualifications to:

The Chief Executive Officer