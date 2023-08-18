Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Town Board Administrator (Grade: 10)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To coordinate the day to day functions of the Town Board.
- Coordinate Town Board Meetings.
- To provide services (planning, Roads, Building, refuse and water and solid waste management etc).
- To supervise Junior Staff.
- To Manage Town Board Assets.
- To report to the Chief Executive Officer.
- Producing Town Board Monthly, quartely and annual reports.
- Budget formulation.
- Any other duties delegated by the Chief Executive Officer.
Qualifications and Experience
- The incumbent must possess at least a relevant first degree in local Government, Public Administration, Human Resources, Social Science, and Administration
- The incumbent must be at least 35 years of age and above
- At least 3 years post graduate experience in middle management in Government fraternity
- A clean criminal record
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s license a must
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their applications with a detailed Curriculum Vitae inclusive of two contactable references and attach certified copies of academic qualifications to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Tshotsho RDC
PO Box 40
Tsholotsho
OR
Hand deliver to: Stand 103 Council Offices Tsholotsho RDC
Email address: trdcrecruitment30@gmail.com
NB: Canvasing/ soliciting will lead to automatic disqualification
Deadline: 14 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council is an administrative local body of Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe. Its administrative centre is the business centre of Tsholotsho which is located about 65 km north-west of Nyamandhlovu,and 98 km north-west of Bulawayo.