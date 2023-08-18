Pindula|Search Pindula
Town Board Administrator (Grade: 10)

Town Board Administrator (Grade: 10)

Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Sep. 14, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To coordinate the day to day functions of the Town Board.
  • Coordinate Town Board Meetings.
  • To provide services (planning, Roads, Building, refuse and water and solid waste management etc).
  • To supervise Junior Staff.
  • To Manage Town Board Assets.
  • To report to the Chief Executive Officer.
  • Producing Town Board Monthly, quartely and annual reports.
  • Budget formulation.
  • Any other duties delegated by the Chief Executive Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The incumbent must possess at least a relevant first degree in local Government, Public Administration, Human Resources, Social Science, and Administration
  • The incumbent must be at least 35 years of age and above
  • At least 3 years post graduate experience in middle management in Government fraternity
  • A clean criminal record
  • Clean Class 4 Driver’s license a must

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their applications with a detailed Curriculum Vitae inclusive of two contactable references and attach certified copies of academic qualifications to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Tshotsho RDC

PO Box 40

Tsholotsho

OR

Hand deliver to: Stand 103 Council Offices Tsholotsho RDC

Email address: trdcrecruitment30@gmail.com

NB: Canvasing/ soliciting will lead to automatic disqualification

Deadline: 14 September 2023

Tsholotsho Rural District Council

info@trdc.co.zw

Tsholotsho Rural District Council is an administrative local body of Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe. Its administrative centre is the business centre of Tsholotsho which is located about 65 km north-west of Nyamandhlovu,and 98 km north-west of Bulawayo.

