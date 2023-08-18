Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Town Board Bookkeeper (Grade: 7)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise the efficient and timely billing and collection.
- Reconcile Accounts to ensure their accuracy.
- File receipts deposit slips, payments vouchers, reports and other accounting records.
- Assist in preparation of monthly financial statements.
- Budget preparation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics, English and Accounting.
- Degree in Accounting or Higher National Diploma in Accounting.
- At least one year experience in Bookkeeping or Accounting is necessary.
- Knowledge of any computer accounting package is a must (knowledge of Evotion Accounting an added advantage.
- Must be at least 25 years old.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their applications with a detailed Curriculum Vitae inclusive of two contactable references and attach certified copies of academic qualifications to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Tshotsho RDC
PO Box 40
Tsholotsho
OR
Hand deliver to: Stand 103 Council Offices Tsholotsho RDC
Email address: trdcrecruitment30@gmail.com
NB: Canvasing/ soliciting will lead to automatic disqualification
Deadline: 14 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council is an administrative local body of Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe. Its administrative centre is the business centre of Tsholotsho which is located about 65 km north-west of Nyamandhlovu,and 98 km north-west of Bulawayo.