Town Board Bookkeeper (Grade: 7)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise the efficient and timely billing and collection.

Reconcile Accounts to ensure their accuracy.

File receipts deposit slips, payments vouchers, reports and other accounting records.

Assist in preparation of monthly financial statements.

Budget preparation.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics, English and Accounting.

Degree in Accounting or Higher National Diploma in Accounting.

At least one year experience in Bookkeeping or Accounting is necessary.

Knowledge of any computer accounting package is a must (knowledge of Evotion Accounting an added advantage.

Must be at least 25 years old.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their applications with a detailed Curriculum Vitae inclusive of two contactable references and attach certified copies of academic qualifications to:

The Chief Executive Officer