Town Planner Grade 10
Job Description
The above mentioned Vacancy has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares and implements spatial and layout plans for residential, commercial and industrial estate.
- Implements statutory land use plans and promotion of an efficient transportation system.
- Implements and enforces statutory plans that guide, control and govern development within the city.
- Plans for infrastructure provision and management of the informal sector.
- Processes applications for servitudes, way leaves, temporary road and service lane closures and outdoor advertising.
- Processes subdivision, consolidation and special consent applications.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor of Science in Rural and Urban Planning or equivalent.
- Must be a Corporate or graduate member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Regional and Urban Planners (ZIRUP).
- A clean class 4 Driver’s Licence.
- At least 4 years experience in a similar environment
Other
The Package:
- The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Town Planner or Assistant Valuer” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
Deadline: 24 December 2024
