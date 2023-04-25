Town Planner

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above position which has arisen in the Engineering Department.

To perform a variety of professional technical town planning duties and assignments in current and /or advanced town planning.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing of the town' spatial plans in collaboration with the Department of Physical Planning.

Facilitate the production of land use management plans and space apportionment.

Enforce development control within the town's area of jurisdiction as mandated by the planning legislative frame work.

Advise the local planning authority on all matters relating to town planning and formulation of planning bylaws.

Facilitate requests to the Ministry of Local Government to instruct the Surveyor General's office to carry out title surveys for new stands or properties.

Work in liaison with the surveyor general's office and facilitate that the implementation of new spatial plans is in accordance with the approved layout plans.

Examine and make appraisals of building plans in accordance with the local development plans.

Stands physical allocation to beneficiaries.

Carry out periodic land audit.

Preparation of council planning annual budget.

Preparation of council annual development plan.

Preparation of council annual works programmes plan.

Preparation of monthly reports for the planning section.

Attending to office files and correspondences.

Qualifications and Experience

3 years' experience.

A minimum of a Degree in Regional and Urban Planning or any equivalent qualification.

A Master's Degree will be an added advantage.

Class four driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be accompanied by certified copies of academic qualifications, driver's license, National I.D and detailed CV, clearly stating the job applied for, to reach the undersigned:

The Town Clerk

Municipality of Beitbridge

Box 164

Beitbridge

Or submit application in person at No. 290 Justitia Rd, Beitbridge Or email hr@beitbridgemun.co.zw

NB: Please note that Municipality of Beitbridge is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates who meet the above qualifications are strongly encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 April 2023