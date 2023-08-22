Town Planner

Job Description

Reporting to the Town Engineer, the purpose of the position is to perform a variety of professional technical town planning duties and assignments in current and /or advanced town planning.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing the town’s spatial plans in collaboration with the Department of Physical Planning.

Facilitating the production of land use management plans and space apportionment

Enforcing development control within the town’s area of jurisdiction as mandated by the planning legislative framework.

Advise the local planning authority on all matters relating to town planning and formulation of planning bylaws.

Facilitating requests to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to instruct the Surveyor General’s office to carry out title surveys for new stands or properties.

Work in liaison with the surveyor general’s office and facilitate that the implementation of new spatial plans is in accordance with the approved layout plans.

Examining and making appraisals of building plans in accordance with the local development plans.

Preparation of council planning annual budget.

Preparation of council annual development plan.

Preparation of council annual works programs plan.

Preparation of monthly reports for the planning section.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Degree in Regional and Urban Planning or any equivalent qualification.

A Master’s Degree will be an added advantage.

Driver’s license.

At least 3 years experience in a Local Authority.

Aged below 45 years of age.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. Applications in own handwriting accompanied by six copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Town Secretary