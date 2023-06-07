Town Secretary (Chipinge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within Chipinge Town Council. The Town Secretary is the Accounting Officer and Chief Advisor to Council and is expected to proffer overall leadership in the provision of service delivery and strategic direction to Council in line with stakeholder expectations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Helps determine Council's vision, mission, values, and goals through championing the formulation of Council's strategy and supervising its implementation.

Monitoring and evaluating Council's service delivery standards to stakeholders.

Providing general oversight of all Council's functions and overseeing the effective management of its financial resources including budgeting, reporting, and auditing.

Setting performance benchmarks for Heads of Departments in line with Council's strategic policy direction.

Ensuring the drafting of by-laws, filing of legal and regulatory documents, and monitoring legal compliance.

Serving as the Chief Engagement person for Council and ensuring representation of Council at various levels.

Providing executive leadership and counsel in the formulation of broad corporate strategies and policies relating to service delivery.

Effective management of the Council's human capital resources and assets' management.

Setting performance targets for Directors in terms of Council policy.

Interfacing between the organization, stakeholders, and the wider community.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Social Sciences, Accounting/ Finance, law, full CIS is also accaptable or any other relevant degree from a reputable university.

Post-Graduate qualification in Business Administration, Public Policy or Public Sector Management is an added advantage.

Not less than 10 years of demonstrable and proven experience at senior management level in a local government or public sector environment.

The successful candidate must possess excellent people management and good writing Skills.

At least 35 years of age.

A citizen of Zimbabwe

Strictly no criminal record.

A clean record of service within local government fraternity.

A clean Driver's licence.

A competitive package commensurate with the demands and expectations arising from such senior position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six application letters together with certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate, and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place, and date of birth, qualifications, and clearly stated previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should reach the undersigned:

The Council Chairperson- Councillor L Mutimwiyi

Chipinge Town Council

Box 90

Chipinge

OR

The Council Chairperson

Councillor L Mutimwiyi Stand No. 281 Mnangagwa Street

Chipinge

NB: Canvassing will disqualify candidates. Chipinge employer.

Deadline: 26 June 2023