Tractor Driver Trainer (Chisumbanje)
Job Description
The Tractor Driver Trainer shall be responsible for training and monitoring tractor drivers and operators and ensuring the proper use of tractors by operators and drivers within the department. The incumbent will also perform any other duties assigned by the Tractor Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Training Drivers on proper machine handling, operation, and maintenance.
- Ensure proper risk assessment is done before operations.
- Conduct refresher courses for all tractor drivers.
- Perform damage analysis on tractors within the estate.
- Participate in recruitment and selection of tractor drivers.
- Monitoring the cleaning proceedings of all Tractors.
- Coordinating with the training department for all periodical assessments.
- Keeping a record of all training issues in liaison with the training department.
- Developing and updating training manuals, SOPs, and Checklists.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in training of Tractor Drivers and Implements operation.
- 2 years of related experience as a trainer in the industry.
- Able to produce good workmanship.
- Attention to detail.
- Active and energetic as the job requires a hands-on approach.
- Able to communicate effectively with people at different levels.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications NOT LATER THAN 6th May 2024 to:
Human Resources Manager-Harvesting
GreenFuel Chisumbanje
or alpha.maenga@greenfuel.co.zwGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.