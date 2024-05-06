Tractor Driver Trainer (Chisumbanje)

Job Description

The Tractor Driver Trainer shall be responsible for training and monitoring tractor drivers and operators and ensuring the proper use of tractors by operators and drivers within the department. The incumbent will also perform any other duties assigned by the Tractor Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Training Drivers on proper machine handling, operation, and maintenance.

Ensure proper risk assessment is done before operations.

Conduct refresher courses for all tractor drivers.

Perform damage analysis on tractors within the estate.

Participate in recruitment and selection of tractor drivers.

Monitoring the cleaning proceedings of all Tractors.

Coordinating with the training department for all periodical assessments.

Keeping a record of all training issues in liaison with the training department.

Developing and updating training manuals, SOPs, and Checklists.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in training of Tractor Drivers and Implements operation.

2 years of related experience as a trainer in the industry.

Able to produce good workmanship.

Attention to detail.

Active and energetic as the job requires a hands-on approach.

Able to communicate effectively with people at different levels.

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications NOT LATER THAN 6th May 2024 to:

Human Resources Manager-Harvesting