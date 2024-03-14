Trade, Climate & Gender Justice Programme Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) seeks to fill in the above mentioned position under its programming pillars:

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is a socio- economic justice coalition pre- occupied with the quest for Social and Economic Justice established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ involvement in making public policy and pro- people and sustainable. Its specific objectives are: To raise the level of economic literacy among ZIMCODD members to include views and participation of grassroots and marginalised communities, facilitate research, lobbying and advocacy in order to raise the level of economic literacy and fiscal transparency on issues of debt, national/municipal budgets, trade and sustainable development, formulate credible and sustainable economic and social policy alternatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in designing and developing programs and projects related to trade policy, climate change, and gender justice.

Assisting in concept note development and implementation of activities

Assisting in organising workshops and trainings for ZIMCODD

Assisting in compiling data for quarterly, semi-annual, and annual project

reports, Assist in policy analysis in the area of trade justice and climate crisis through research to inform program strategies and evidence-based advocacy efforts

Assist in mobilizing and strengthening the capacity of citizens, communities

and stakeholders to fight against existing trade, climate and resource

governance injustices.

Assist in the preparation of ZIMCODD publications, i.e., policy briefs, press statements, research reports, and newsletters.

Assist in ensuring that gender considerations are integrated into all program activities, with a focus on gender equity and empowerment.

Assisting in logistics, preparation, organizing, and participation in workshops, sector-specific meetings, and regional committee meetings for ZIMCODD

Any other relevant tasks as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Political Science, Public Administration, Development Studies, Peace Studies or any other relevant Social Science Degree.

Someone who has interacted work related to trade policy, climate change, and gender justice.

Ability to work independently and as part of the team.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and skills should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com, with a motivational letter and detailed curriculum. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in email subject.