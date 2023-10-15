Job Description

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") is the largest stock exchange in Zimbabwe. The exchange is undergoing a transformational journey and we are evolving and extending our service offering, through the addition of new products and services that include;

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)

Mobile trading platforms (ZSE Direct and VFEX Direct)

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS)

Contract for Differences (CFDs) and

Commodities Exchange

As we continue on our growth trajectory, we are looking for well experienced individuals who have the vision, innovation, energy and initiative to join our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

As part of the ZSE Markets team, the Trading Manager's overall responsibility is to facilitate and monitor the trading of securities and participants on the ZSE platform.

Monitor the activities of participants to ensure that they comply with trading rules, procedures, systems and processes.

Track, analyze and report trading performance and liquidity metrics.

Develop and review trading rules, procedures, manuals and processes.

Ensure that the trading platform is working effectively and that all system updates are correctly deployed.

Training of market participants and prospective members/dealers.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Finance or related business degree.

Postgraduate qualification such as an MBA is an added advantage.

Finance related professional qualification will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 4 years' experience in the capital markets or related financial services.

Attention to detail.

Good communication and presentation skills.

A strategic approach to trading.

Be a good team player.

Credibility with the ability to maintain relationships with key stakeholders.

Other

How to Apply

Do you feel you possess the above criteria? Do you have the vision, energy and initiative required? If you do, then this is the opportunity for you. To apply, submit your cover letter and CV to: jobs@zse.co.zw and indicate the position being applied for on the subject line of the email.