Traffic Analyst

Job Description
To manage the Interconnect section with the responsibility of providing quality inbound and outbound national interconnect services with the objective of maximising revenues and customer experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides inputs for the annual departmental revenue, CAPEX & OPEX budgets.Plans testing of new routes and recommends commercialization with interconnect partners.
- Assists in the planning of national voice interconnection link capacity upgrades with Connectivity Planning and national interconnect partners.
- Prepares and analyses monthly interconnect traffic reconciliations, generates and receives interconnect invoices in line with the provisions of the Interconnect Agreements.
- Generates and receives invoices for microwave links (transmission capacity).Conducts UATs and CDR verifications of the tests done for both national and international interconnect routes.
- Initiates and coordinates variance resolutions between the IS Billing department and interconnect partners.
- Maintains statistical database on local and international Interconnect traffic.
- Prepares daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and ad-hoc interconnect statistical reports for use in decision making.Provides required statistical information to internal departments.
- Analyses products/ services of interconnect partners which affect interconnect revenues.
- Manages Interconnect budget daily by the analysis of budget versus actual to identify any variances and recommends corrective action.
- Analyzes traffic trends reports and recommends action plans to maximize revenue.
- Conducts call origination and termination tests to check and ascertain desired key performance indicators on interconnect routes.
- Liaises with engineering teams for fault resolution, capacity planning and relevant technical standards/ thresholds.
- Contact person for EWZ on international traffic refiling activities with interconnect partners.Trains internal customer interfacing staff on interconnection issues.
- Participates in the negotiations and reviews of Interconnect Agreements.Attends to issues and queries arising from Interconnect Partners and coordinates dispute resolution with Interconnect Partners.
- Coordinates the process of allocation and access to/ from new number ranges belonging to the organization and others and ensures continued connectivity for customers.
- Ensures compliance with regulatory and legal obligations for wholesale interconnect services as applicable.Provides commercial support and expertise to other departments in respect of interconnect affairs.
- Ensures that the provisions of the inter-departmental SLAs are met.
- Prepares CAPEX and OPEX requisitions and forwards to the IS and Administration departments for processing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relavent Bachelor's Degree.
- Must have 2 years Industry experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/traffic-analyst-x1/
Deadline: 21 June 2023
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
