Train Driver Training Course

Job Description

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is offering a Train Driver Course to all who are interested in this profession for job opportunities in the NRZ or in the regional (SADC) Railway Industry.

Duties and Responsibilities

The course is structured as follows:

A learning period of four (4) years, two (2) of which will be on-job training.

Modular learning with theory and practical examinations at Shunt, Mainline and Qualifying stage (final year) of the course.

NRZ certification to drive five (5) classes of locomotives (vacuum and air braked trains) for the successful trainees.

Qualifications and Experience

5 '0' Levels including English language, Mathematics and a Science subject.

Be aged between 18 and 25 years by ls` April 2023.

Be physically fit to handle the demands of the Train Working job and be of minimum 1.65 and maximum 1.93 metres height.

Be willing to undergo an internal (NRZ) medical examination as applicable to Train Drivers.

Be willing to be posted at any of the NRZ depots during the training period.

Other

How to Apply

Please address (or hand in) your application to:

The Training Manager,

NRZ Training Centre,

Box RY 55 Raylton,

Bulawayo

Email: trnmanager@nrz.co.zw; tmofficerops@nrz.co.zw

Phone: +263 292 362559/362552

OR hand in your application to our Regional Human Resources offices in Harare and Gweru.

NB: Please contact the Training Manager on the above numbers for the training fees structure and more information. A non refundable Administration fee of ZWL$5 000-00 must be paid on submission of APPLICATION.

Deadline: 19 May 2023