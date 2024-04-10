Trainee Aviation Security Officers x35
Job Description
RECRUITMENT OF TRAINEE AVIATION
Required are candidates to train as Trainee Aviation Security Officers to fill existing vacancies within the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited's Airports around the country.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To ensure the safety and security of passengers, crew, ground personnel, general public, aircraft, cargo, airport and its facilities against acts of unlawful interference perpetrated on the ground or in-flight.
Qualifications and Experience
Candidates should possess the following:
- Any 2"A" Level subjects.
- Should have "O" Levels passes including English Language
- Must be aged between 18-30 years.
- Must have valid security vetted fingerprints.
- Computer literate.
- Must pass medical fitness examinations.
How to Apply
Interested and qualifying applicants should deposit their application letters, copies of birth certificate, national identity, updated Curriculum Vitaes, valid security vetted fingerprints and certified copies of educational certificates addressed to the Human Resources and Admin Director at any one of your nearest address listed below:
Airport Addresses
- Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, 3rd Level, International Terminal Building, Harare.
- Victoria Falls International Airport, Victoria Falls.
- Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, Bulawayo.
- Buffalo Range Airport, Chiredzi.
- Masvingo Airport, Masvingo.
- Kariba Airport, Kariba.
- Hwange National Park Airport, Dete.
Submission date:
Candidates should drop their application letter, Curriculum Vitae, valid security vetted fingerprints, certified copies of their educational certificates, birth certificate and national identity at the nearest addresses mentioned above between 2 April 2024 and 15 April 2024.
NB: Qualifying Women are encouraged to apply.
WARNING: The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited has not engaged third parties or Agents for these positions; therefore applicants should not pay anyone for this recruitment process.
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.