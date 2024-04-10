Trainee Aviation Security Officers x35

Any 2"A" Level subjects.

Should have "O" Levels passes including English Language

Must be aged between 18-30 years.

Must have valid security vetted fingerprints.

Computer literate.

Must pass medical fitness examinations.

How to Apply

Interested and qualifying applicants should deposit their application letters, copies of birth certificate, national identity, updated Curriculum Vitaes, valid security vetted fingerprints and certified copies of educational certificates addressed to the Human Resources and Admin Director at any one of your nearest address listed below:

Airport Addresses

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, 3rd Level, International Terminal Building, Harare.

Victoria Falls International Airport, Victoria Falls.

Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, Bulawayo.

Buffalo Range Airport, Chiredzi.

Masvingo Airport, Masvingo.

Kariba Airport, Kariba.

Hwange National Park Airport, Dete.

Submission date:

Candidates should drop their application letter, Curriculum Vitae, valid security vetted fingerprints, certified copies of their educational certificates, birth certificate and national identity at the nearest addresses mentioned above between 2 April 2024 and 15 April 2024.

NB: Qualifying Women are encouraged to apply.

WARNING: The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited has not engaged third parties or Agents for these positions; therefore applicants should not pay anyone for this recruitment process.