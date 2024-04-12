Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Trainee Investment Analyst (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Apr. 16, 2024
Job Description

This position is a typically entry-level position in this department and is mainly a support function on all areas of transaction execution.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provides support function on all areas of transaction execution.
  • Carries out investigations.
  • Carries out due diligence exercises.
  • Carries out valuations.
  • Develops financial models for new products.
  • Reviews work carried out in area.
  • Performs market and investment opportunity analysis.
  • Structures investments, manages and supports negotiation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Investment Planning (Required).
  • Skills: Due Diligence, Financial Modeling, Investments, Market Opportunity Analysis, Valuating.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 16 April 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

