Trainee Managers
Job Description
Are you an experienced retailer having worked in versatile retail environment?
Are you looking for new challenges and opportunity to advance your skills and career in a great working environment? If you are ambitious, multitasking, goal getter able to thrive in the fast paced environment, we have the perfect career opportunity for you!
Choppies Zimbabwe is looking for the above mentioned positions available countrywide.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Possess university degree in business studies with good pass.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications quoting the position on the subject to: hr@choppies.co.zw not later than 30 August 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Choppies
Choppies Zimbabwe was established in 2013 through an acquisition of existing spar network. Choppies Zimbabwe is a foreign-local owned company fully compliant with the indigenisation law in Zimbabwe. The organisation is well capitalised and is pursuant of regional brand dominance in the retail chain stores industry.