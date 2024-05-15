Trainee Parts Picker (Harare)

Job Description

A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for suitable personnel to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Parts picking.

Qualifications and Experience

Good O levels and or A level a must.

Must be aged 24 years and below.

Certificate or Diploma in Stores and Materials Management is an added advantage.

Must be flexible to work in any province in Zimbabwe.

No chancers.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria can send application letters and CVs at: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com on or before 17 May 2024