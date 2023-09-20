Trainee Parts Picker

Job Description

A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for a suitable qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inventory management.

Qualifications and Experience

Good O levels and or A level a must.

Must be aged 24 years and below.

Certificate or Diploma in Sales and Marketing Management.

Must be flexible to work in any province in Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae on: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023