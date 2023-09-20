Pindula|Search Pindula
Kopje Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd

Trainee Parts Picker

Kopje Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd
Sep. 25, 2023
Job Description

A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for a suitable qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Inventory management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Good O levels and or A level a must.
  • Must be aged 24 years and below.
  • Certificate or Diploma in Sales and Marketing Management.
  • Must be flexible to work in any province in Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae on: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023

Kopje Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd

+263 712 888 900-4
marketing@kopjespares.co.zw

Kopje spare parts distributors is a (Pvt) limited registered company which is a Premier wholesaler and retailer of Genuine automotive spares and accessories in Zimbabwe and beyond. The strategically positioned branch networks across the country, the quality product range and the appreciation of the business environment enhance KSPDs capability to effectively and efficiently service the motor industry.

Adherence to stringent ethical standards, as well as the highly trained personnel ensures that KSPD is able to satisfy the needs and wants of the automotive industry.

  • Kopje Spares was established in 2002 in Zimbabwe with the opening of its first branch at No. 4 Kaguvi.
  • In 2009 to 2011 branches in Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru and Kwekwe were opened.
  • In 2012, a Wholesale in Graniteside was opened.
Buy Phones on Credit.

