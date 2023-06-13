Pindula|
Clover Leaf Motors

Trainee: Parts Salesperson

Clover Leaf Motors
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

Clover Leaf Motors - Bulawayo Branch invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 O' level passes including Mathematics and English.
  • Sales and Marketing qualification.
  • A class one Motor Mechanic certificate.
  • Valid class 4 Driver's licence is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be sent on: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Clover Leaf Motors

Clover Leaf Motors is one of Zimbabwe’s leading automotive organizations.It provides products and services across most automotive market segments, including new Vehicle Sales, Service and Parts.

Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business,

Address: 82 Mutare Rd, Harare

