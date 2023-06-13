Trainee: Parts Salesperson

Job Description

Clover Leaf Motors - Bulawayo Branch invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O' level passes including Mathematics and English.

Sales and Marketing qualification.

A class one Motor Mechanic certificate.

Valid class 4 Driver's licence is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be sent on: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023