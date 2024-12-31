Trainee Parts Salesperson (Harare)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen at our Harare Branch for the position of Trainee Parts Salesperson reporting to the Parts Manager, applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will undergo an 18 (Eighteen) months training program on product knowledge, tele sales, customer visits and report generation.

Qualifications and Experience

Sales and Marketing qualification.

A class one Motor Mechanic certificate.

Valid class 4 Driver’s licence is a must.

Must have exceptional written and oral communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted no later than Wednesday 04 December 2024 to: Email: kudzaitsimba@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.