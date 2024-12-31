Trainee Parts Salesperson (Harare)
Job Description
A vacancy has arisen at our Harare Branch for the position of Trainee Parts Salesperson reporting to the Parts Manager, applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancy.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate will undergo an 18 (Eighteen) months training program on product knowledge, tele sales, customer visits and report generation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Sales and Marketing qualification.
- A class one Motor Mechanic certificate.
- Valid class 4 Driver’s licence is a must.
- Must have exceptional written and oral communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted no later than Wednesday 04 December 2024 to: Email: kudzaitsimba@cloverleaf.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Clover Leaf Motors
The Clover Leaf Motors Group is a leading Zimbabwean motor company which specialises in the retailing of new Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles, competitively priced spare parts and accessories as well as providing quality motor vehicle repairs and maintenance services.
Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business.