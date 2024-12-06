Pindula|Search Pindula
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Trainee Risk Officer (Harare)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Dec. 13, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along Josiah Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor degree in Risk Management and Insurance.
  • Knowledge of insurance products.
  • Attachment at an insurance company.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to speak Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification no later than Friday 13 December 2024 to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

89 Parham House

Josiah Tongogara Street

Between 8th & 9th Ave

Bulawayo

Zimbabwe

NB: Corporate 24’s recruitment policy does not require any prospective job seekers to make payment to the organization or any of its employees as a way of securing employment. Please desist yourselves from such job scammers and report them before you lose your money

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

