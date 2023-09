Click to see results

Associated Belts and Bearings

Job Description

The ideal person will be responsible for the selling function.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling products.

Customer care.

cash reconciliation.

banking.

Qualifications and Experience

A tertiary qualification in sales.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 17 September 2023