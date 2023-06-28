Trainee Sales Reps (Harare)
Petalm Africa Group
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested candidates to join the Sales trainee program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The candidate will be trained in sales closing skills and digital selling.
- Receiving training.
- Receiving coaching.
- Applying the trained and coached skills to above average performance.
- Getting sales.
- Graduating to join the company sales department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Any relevant qualifications or life experience that exhibits potential.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send cover letter (most importantly) and CV to: digital2019one@gmail.com
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Petalm Africa Group
Browse Jobs
Petalm Africa Group is a Pan African technology company that offers customized software solutions for businesses across various industries.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Deadline:
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Graduate Trainees
Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Graduate Trainees: PMU x2
Deadline: