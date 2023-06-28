Trainee Sales Reps (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested candidates to join the Sales trainee program.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate will be trained in sales closing skills and digital selling.

Receiving training.

Receiving coaching.

Applying the trained and coached skills to above average performance.

Getting sales.

Graduating to join the company sales department.

Qualifications and Experience

Any relevant qualifications or life experience that exhibits potential.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send cover letter (most importantly) and CV to: digital2019one@gmail.com

Deadline: 14 July 2023