Petalm Africa Group

Trainee Sales Reps (Harare)

Petalm Africa Group
Jul. 14, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested candidates to join the Sales trainee program. 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The candidate will be trained in sales closing skills and digital selling.
  • Receiving training.
  • Receiving coaching.
  • Applying the trained and coached skills to above average performance.
  • Getting sales.
  • Graduating to join the company sales department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Any relevant qualifications or life experience that exhibits potential.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send cover letter (most importantly) and CV to: digital2019one@gmail.com

Deadline: 14 July 2023

Petalm Africa Group

+263 8677 240190
sales@petalmafrica.com

Petalm Africa Group is a Pan African technology company that offers customized software solutions for businesses across various industries.

