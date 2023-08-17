Job Description

SME Association of Zimbabwe is seeking to recruit recent graduates who have a passion in entrepreneurship and SME development and would like to undertake a skills development program which will see them becoming trained business consultants who can start, grow and expand a business.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is a two-year traineeship program that will see recruits going through intensive training in provision of consulting services to small and medium enterprises to help them grow their businesses.

It is a demanding position where progression is dependent on superior performance in both learning of new theoretical concepts, as well as practical application of those concepts to SME businesses.

Qualifications and Experience

Ideal candidates will be recent graduates in Entrepreneurship, Business Studies, Economics or related degree programs, who have a demonstrated capacity to learn and adapt to change, are hard-working and diligent, and have a natural inclination towards performance.

Excellent communication skills (oral and written), and basic computer literacy are also a must-have. Candidates MUST be resident in Harare.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please submit your application via this link: https://www.optimizehire.org/apply-job?i=Nzcx and select the "Trainee SME Consultants (Aug 2023)" position from the Job Opening drop-down menu.

NB: We are an equal opportunity employer.