Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Job Vacancy

Trainee Ticketing Agents x12 (Harare & Vic Falls)

Job Vacancy
Oct. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

A new airline operating in. Zimbabwe invites applications to fill the position of Trainee Ticketing Agents.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 “O” levels including Maths and English.
  • At least a Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality, Marketing, Public Relations, International Relations, Protocol or equivalent qualifications.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Must be 26 years of age and below.
  • Candidates should attach full length photo in formal attire.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters which clearly show the position being applied accompanied by CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates should be sent to: aerorecruitment63@gmail.com

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 13 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Job Vacancy

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Hatch Talent Solutions
Hatch Talent Solutions

Cook (Harare)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Cook

Deadline:
MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International
MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International

Logistics Supervisor (Gwanda)

Deadline:
Rainbow Tourism Group
Rainbow Tourism Group

RTG Group Executive Chef (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback