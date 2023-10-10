Trainee Ticketing Agents x12 (Harare & Vic Falls)
Job Description
A new airline operating in. Zimbabwe invites applications to fill the position of Trainee Ticketing Agents.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 “O” levels including Maths and English.
- At least a Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality, Marketing, Public Relations, International Relations, Protocol or equivalent qualifications.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Must be 26 years of age and below.
- Candidates should attach full length photo in formal attire.
How to Apply
Application letters which clearly show the position being applied accompanied by CVs and certified copies of academic and professional certificates should be sent to: aerorecruitment63@gmail.com
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 13 October 2023
