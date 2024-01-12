Trainees/ General Hand (Harare)

Job Description

Polypackaging (Pvt) Ltd manufactures and supplies polywoven bags and produce pockets for the local and regional markets. We are looking for General hand workers and Trainees who are self-motivated and hard workers to join our team in different sections. For one to occupy these positions should have stamina and the ability to lift heavy loads. You should be able to concentrate on performing your tasks and commit to health and safety rules.

The positions available include:

Recycling Assistant.

Bailers.

Trimmers.

Auto Cutting and Sewing.

Weavers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 1 year+ work related experience is required.

Experience in the textile industry will be an added advantage

Take reasonable care for your own health and safety and those who may be impacted by your activities, acts or omissions.

Ability to meet the physical demands of repetitive tasks and manual labor

Comply with all reasonable instructions given in the interest of health and safety

Use all protective equipment and clothing provided in accordance with the manner they have been instructed to be used.

Ability to ensure that all accidents, incidents and hazards are reported and documented.

Ability to show initiative in establishing better practice methods for safe work practices.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified students should send their CVs clearly stating the position being applied for, to: admin@polypackaging.co.zw