Training And Engagement Manager: MSc (Harare)

Job Description

The Training and Engagement Manager will be reporting to the Director – Climate and Health and is responsible for identifying capacity development needs and organizes trainings. The Training and Engagement Manager (TEM) is also responsible for strategic engagement with key stakeholders, community leaders, and community advisory boards. While primary the position in within the Climate and Health portfolio, the TEM will also work with other departments. The Training and Engagement Manager will be responsible for planning and organizing high-level events at CeSHHAR.

Duties and Responsibilities

Capacity Development and Training: Identify and address capacity development needs within the organization. Design, coordinate, and execute tailored training sessions based on these needs.

Strategic Stakeholder and Community Engagement: Forge and nurture relationships with key stakeholders, community leaders, and advisory boards, facilitating open communication. Spearhead strategic engagement initiatives, ensuring alignment with organizational objectives.

Interdepartmental Collaboration: Collaborate cross-functionally, ensuring the TEC's efforts are harmonized across the Climate and Health portfolio and other relevant departments.

High-Level Event Management: Plan, organize, and oversee high-profile events at CeSHHAR, ensuring they align with the organization's standards and goals.

Feedback Mechanisms and Continuous Improvement: Systematically gather feedback post-training or events, using insights to refine and optimize future endeavours. Stay abreast of the latest trends in training methodologies and engagement strategies.

Budget and Resource Management: Oversee the budgetary allocations for training and engagement activities, ensuring resources are utilized efficiently.

Reporting and Analysis: Consistently document and report on the impact and outcomes of training and engagement initiatives.

Qualifications and Experience

A strategic thinker with a postgraduate qualification in a relevant field.

At least 5 years in a management/ leadership position.

Ability to work well independently as well as collaboratively as part of a team with good diplomacy. Traceable experience in engaging government ministries and other stakeholders.

Microsoft Office packages.

Diplomatic etiquette.

Emotional intelligence, self-motivated and good leadership skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)