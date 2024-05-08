Training and Standards Development Officer - Grade: D3/D4 (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.

Reports To: Manager: Research, Training And Development

Duties and Responsibilities

Initiates and coordinates appropriate training programmes, workshop and other activities for the formal and informal training of media practitioners.

Conducting training needs assessment for the media industry.

Responsible for the production of training modules and manuals on specific areas.

Monitoring media reportage to identify gaps in training.

Organizes and oversees competitions and awards.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in a relevant discipline or training, media studies or Social Sciences. A deep understanding of the media sector is required.

At least two years' experience in a training role or any relevant experience with traceable references.

Good report writing, planning and organizing skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to: