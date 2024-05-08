Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Media Commission

Training and Standards Development Officer - Grade: D3/D4 (Harare)

Zimbabwe Media Commission
May. 12, 2024
Job Description

Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.

Reports To: Manager: Research, Training And Development

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Initiates and coordinates appropriate training programmes, workshop and other activities for the formal and informal training of media practitioners.
  • Conducting training needs assessment for the media industry.
  • Responsible for the production of training modules and manuals on specific areas.
  • Monitoring media reportage to identify gaps in training.
  • Organizes and oversees competitions and awards.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in a relevant discipline or training, media studies or Social Sciences. A deep understanding of the media sector is required.
  • At least two years' experience in a training role or any relevant experience with traceable references.
  • Good report writing, planning and organizing skills.
  • Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to:

The Director Human Resources

108 Swan Drive Alexandra Park,

Harare

OR

zmcvacancies@gmail.com

NB. Clearly Indicate on Envelope/Email the post being applied for.

Zimbabwe Media Commission

The commission was tasked with making recommendations to Government to ensure the future funding of public service media is sustainable, ensures independent editorial oversight and delivers value for money to the public.

