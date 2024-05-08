Training and Standards Development Officer - Grade: D3/D4 (Harare)
Zimbabwe Media Commission
Job Description
Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.
Reports To: Manager: Research, Training And Development
Duties and Responsibilities
- Initiates and coordinates appropriate training programmes, workshop and other activities for the formal and informal training of media practitioners.
- Conducting training needs assessment for the media industry.
- Responsible for the production of training modules and manuals on specific areas.
- Monitoring media reportage to identify gaps in training.
- Organizes and oversees competitions and awards.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in a relevant discipline or training, media studies or Social Sciences. A deep understanding of the media sector is required.
- At least two years' experience in a training role or any relevant experience with traceable references.
- Good report writing, planning and organizing skills.
- Excellent communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to:
The Director Human Resources
108 Swan Drive Alexandra Park,
Harare
OR
NB. Clearly Indicate on Envelope/Email the post being applied for.
Zimbabwe Media Commission
