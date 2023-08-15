Training Manager (Harare)

Job Description

A reputable security company is looking for a Training Manager to join their team at their training school.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing training programs that align with the business objectives of the company as well as overseeing the running of the training development centre which includes the canine section.

The candidate will work closely with HR & Operations to identify training needs and develop customized training solutions.

Develop and implement training programs that align with our business objectives.

Identify training needs and develop customized training solutions.

Facilitate training sessions and workshops.

Evaluate the effectiveness of training programs and make recommendations for improvement.

Stay up to date with the latest training trends and best practices.

Complete all assigned tasks and projects within the given timeframe.

Oversee all Instructors & Support Staff and report back to the HRD.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 4 continuous years of experience working in a similar industry and ideally some experience in training and development.

Professional certificate in training development.

Good facilitation skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

A holder of a clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.

Fluent in both spoken and written English.

Good computer skills are an advantage but at least a good working knowledge of Excel, Word & Outlook Express.

Must be competent with various firearms (pistols, revolvers, rifles and shotguns) as well as having some knowledge of tactics applicable to the private security industry.

Experience in any branch of the security forces would be advantageous.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.

How to Apply

If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.