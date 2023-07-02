Transport And Logistics Clerk

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring vehicle and generator availability by scheduling routine maintenance, servicing and ensuring that accurate records are maintained to curtail breakdowns.

Maintaining updated files for each vehicle with relevant information.

Maintaining accurate records of the organization’s Fleet of Vehicles and generators.

Submit Quarterly trend reports to the Transport Officer.

Recording and reporting accidents and thefts of the organization’s vehicles.

Preparing insurance claim forms and submitting them to the Risk Officer.

Preparing reports on fuel usage, repairs and running costs of the vehicle fleet and generators.

Preparing logs and summary sheets of mileage and fuel consumed on a monthly basis.

Ensuring that the organization’s fleet is adequately fueled to achieve the organization’s mandate.

Ensuring that the organization’s fleet is licensed and insured.

Assisting the Transport Officer in coming up with the fuel budget for the organization’s fleet.

Carry out Fuel Audits for the organization’s vehicles and Generators.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 Ordinary level passes including Mathematics and English.

At least 2 years relevant working experience.

Skills:

Ms. Office, PowerPoint, Excel spread sheets and Ms. word.

Be a good communicator, Sound judgement and analytical skills

Be able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: