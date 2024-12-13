Transport and Logistics Officer - Tracking (Gweru)

Proficiency with GPS tracking software and systems.

Troubleshooting skills for resolving technical issues.

Ability to analyze and interpret tracking data to derive meaningful insights.

Strong communication skills to convey information effectively to various stakeholders.

Thorough attention to detail to ensure accurate tracking and reporting.

Ability to identify and address issues related to GPS tracking systems.

Understanding of legal and regulatory requirements related to GPS tracking activities and Transport and Logistics Management.

Ability to collaborate with different departments and personnel.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

Soft copies of applications should be sent to the email address below: vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw. Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.

Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

The closing date for this advert is 18 December 2024. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 30 days from the closing date of the advert. If not contacted, your application will be deemed not successful.Generate a Whatsapp Message