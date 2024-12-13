Transport and Logistics Officer - Tracking (Gweru)
Job Description
CENTRAL SERVICES, AMENITIES AND MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Transport and Logistics tracking.
- Install and configure GPS tracking devices on vehicles, assets, or individuals.
- Ensure the proper functioning and maintenance of GPS tracking systems.
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to GPS devices.
- Monitor real-time location data of tracked assets using GPS software.
- Analyze tracking data to identify patterns, deviations, or anomalies.
- Generate reports on the movement and location history of tracked entities.
- Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements related to GPS tracking.
- Stay updated on relevant laws and regulations affecting GPS tracking activities.
- Coordinate with relevant personnel, such as fleet managers, security personnel, or law enforcement.
- Communicate findings and recommendations based on tracking data to appropriate stakeholders.
- Implement security measures to protect GPS tracking data from unauthorized access.
- Maintain confidentiality and integrity of sensitive location information.
- Provide training to users on the proper use of GPS tracking systems.
- Offer technical support to resolve issues or address user concerns.
- Stay informed about advancements in GPS tracking technology.
- Evaluate and recommend new technologies or updates to enhance tracking capabilities.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 O Levels including English Language and Mathematics.
- Undergraduate degree in Information Technology.
- Proven post-qualification experience in Information Technology for at least 1 year.
- Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record.
Person Specification:
- Proficiency with GPS tracking software and systems.
- Troubleshooting skills for resolving technical issues.
- Ability to analyze and interpret tracking data to derive meaningful insights.
- Strong communication skills to convey information effectively to various stakeholders.
- Thorough attention to detail to ensure accurate tracking and reporting.
- Ability to identify and address issues related to GPS tracking systems.
- Understanding of legal and regulatory requirements related to GPS tracking activities and Transport and Logistics Management.
- Ability to collaborate with different departments and personnel.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Soft copies of applications should be sent to the email address below: vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw. Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.
Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
The closing date for this advert is 18 December 2024. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 30 days from the closing date of the advert. If not contacted, your application will be deemed not successful.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.