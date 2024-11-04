Transport Clerk (Harare)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Job Description
Contract: 24 Months Fixed Term
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing vehicle availability by scheduling routine maintenance, servicing and ensuring that accurate record is maintained and curtail breakdown.
- Design, model, or implement ZINARA data warehousing activities.
- Carry out Fuel Audits for the organization’s vehicles and Generators.
- Assisting the Transport Controller in coming up with the fuel budget for the organizations fleet.
- Ensuring that the organizations fleet is licensed and insured.
- Ensuring that the organizations fleet is adequately fueled to achieve the organizations mandate.
- Raise both manual and Electronic (SAP) requisitions to facilitate repair of vehicles.
- Preparing Logs and summary sheets of mileage and fuel consumed on a Monthly Basis.
- Preparing Reports on fuel usage, repairs and running costs of the vehicle fleet.
- Recording and reporting accidents and thefts of the organization’s vehicles.
- Recommending maintenance and repair of the organizations fleet of vehicles.
- Submit, Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly trend reports to the Transport Controller
- Maintaining accurate records of the organizations Fleet of Vehicles.
- Maintaining updated files for each vehicle with relevant information.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 O’ Levels including English and Maths.
- 2 A’ Levels or Equivalent.
- Diploma in Transport and Logistics or equivalent.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.
Experience
- At least 1-year relevant experience.
- Sound judgement and analytical skills.
- Ms.
- Office, PowerPoint and Excel spread sheets.
Other
How to Apply
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.
