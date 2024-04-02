Transport Clerk

Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF SUPPORT SERVICES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Raises vehicle repair and service requisitions.

Provides information on buses status, serviceability, trips, inspection schedules, road licences, radio licences, operator’s licence and certificate of fitness renewal.

Process mileage claims and log books.

Prepares transport weekly and monthly reports.

Attend to office filing.

Attend to internal and external business calls.

Any other duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O level including Mathematics and English.

Computer literacy with proficiency in excel.

Diploma in Transport Management.

Class four (4) driver’s licence.

At least 3 years’ experience in a transport environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: