Transport Manager
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day to day management of the transport section.
- Ensure that all vehicles meet legal and regulatory requirements.
- Ensure that drivers hold the appropriate entitlement for the vehicle they are driving.
- Ensure that a proper system of vehicle maintenance is in place and carried out and that all vehicles are kept in a roadworthy condition.
- Liaise with third parties to co-ordinate and book transport for University activities, including trips, visits and sporting events.
- Develop and keep current the Transport Department Incident Management Report, Policies and Procedures, and ensure compliance by all drivers.
- Order and manage diesel/petrol coupons.
- Working with vendors and suppliers, authorize and manage vehicle repairs, fleet cards and maintenance.
- Maintain safety standards to ensure compliance with insurance regulations, and develop a program of preventative safety
- Vehicle routing and scheduling.
- Transport costing and pricing.
- Advising on vehicle replacement and disposal.
- Other duties as may be assigned by the Registrar.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Higher National Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/ Management/ Transport/ Logistics or Supply Chain Management, or equivalent.
- Relevant post qualification experience.
- A relevant Masters’ degree in the relevant area would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O Box 35
MARONDERA
Hand deliver to or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
NB: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is an equal opportunity Employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 August 2023
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012.
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/