Transport Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Day to day management of the transport section.

Ensure that all vehicles meet legal and regulatory requirements.

Ensure that drivers hold the appropriate entitlement for the vehicle they are driving.

Ensure that a proper system of vehicle maintenance is in place and carried out and that all vehicles are kept in a roadworthy condition.

Liaise with third parties to co-ordinate and book transport for University activities, including trips, visits and sporting events.

Develop and keep current the Transport Department Incident Management Report, Policies and Procedures, and ensure compliance by all drivers.

Order and manage diesel/petrol coupons.

Working with vendors and suppliers, authorize and manage vehicle repairs, fleet cards and maintenance.

Maintain safety standards to ensure compliance with insurance regulations, and develop a program of preventative safety

Vehicle routing and scheduling.

Transport costing and pricing.

Advising on vehicle replacement and disposal.

Other duties as may be assigned by the Registrar.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Higher National Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/ Management/ Transport/ Logistics or Supply Chain Management, or equivalent.

Relevant post qualification experience.

A relevant Masters’ degree in the relevant area would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources